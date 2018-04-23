There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday April 29: A moderate northwest swell expected to build this evening into Monday will fade Tuesday through midweek, which will lead to surf lowering along north and west facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week and may reach advisory levels by midweek. Another moderate northwest swell is expected Thursday through Saturday, which will lead to rising surf along north and west facing shores. A reinforcing southwest swell expected early in the week will continue to generate small to moderate surf along south facing shores each day through midweek before fading.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high S long period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

