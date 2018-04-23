The publisher of the Hawaiian Telcom Directory, Vival, is partnering with schools on the islands of Hawai‘i, Kaua‘i, Lāna‘i, Maui and Moloka‘i to launch the #SmallBizBigOutcome recycling drive and environmental awareness campaign.

Each school will compete to collect the outdated telephone directories, which will keep the directories out of landfills through recycling.

Participating Maui County schools include Lāna‘i High and Elementary School, King Kekaulike High School, Baldwin High School, Kula Elementary School, Maui High School, Wailuku Elementary School, Kalama Intermediate School, Kaunakakai Elementary School, Kualapu‘u School and Maunaloa School.

All participating schools will receive a cash prize for their involvement, and one school will win a grand prize. The grand prize winner will be selected based on book collection totals and efforts to engage and educate students about protecting the local environment.

“For a decade Vivial has partnered with neighbor island schools to collect tons of outdated directories for recycling and environmental awareness, and we’re proud to champion positive change in the communities we serve,” said John Lambert, general manager of Vivial in Hawai‘i. “We love seeing how students learn the difference they can make in protecting the environment, as well as the ripple effect it has with residents and businesses across Hawaii.”

The campaign launches on Earth Day and runs through May 30, and is in conjunction with the 2018 Hawaiian Telcom Directory delivery on the neighbor islands.

Hawaiian Telcom Directories are 100% recyclable. After the close of the contest, the telephone directories are shipped off-island for recycling. On Hawai‘i, Kaua‘i, Lāna‘i and Maui the materials are converted into an array of new products, including building insulation, writing and copier papers, newsprint and paper towels. The directories from Moloka‘i are processed at a waste-to-energy facility where they are used to generate a valuable source of renewable energy for O‘ahu.

Vivial is also partnering with local food banks, including Hawai‘i Foodbank, Hawai‘i Foodbank – Kaua‘i Branch, The Food Basket and the Maui Foodbank, to host a community food drive. By using the recyclable directory delivery bags, Vivial encourages the community to fill the bags with nonperishable food items and donate them to local food banks.

For more information about the recycling drive, drop-off locations and hours, as well as a list of the participating schools and food banks, click here. To arrange for a bulk pick up, call (808) 833-2018, or to reduce or stop delivery of any print directory, click here.