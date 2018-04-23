Kapalua Golf Courses recently received high accolades by “Golfweek Magazine” including Best Course to Play in Hawaiʻi (Plantation Course) and also ranked No. 12 for Best Course to Play (Bay Course). This is the twelfth consecutive year the Plantation Course has been voted number one in Hawaiʻi.

In addition, Kapalua Golf Academy was awarded a 2018 Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award for Best Golf Academy in Hawaiʻi. Kapalua Golf Academy is Hawaiʻi’s most comprehensive learning center and practice facility, offering individual lessons, golf schools, video analysis, custom club fitting, group lessons and on-course playing lessons.

Kapalua Golf has also announced their unlimited golf packages for 2018. From April 1 – Dec. 19, 2018 Kapalua Golf invites players to enjoy the Plantation and the Bay Course with unlimited golf packages. Packages include same day replays on a space available basis, private half-hour lesson and practice facility usage with options to upgrade at the Kapalua Tennis Garden and Kapalua Golf Academy. Packages include the Three Day Champions Package (Three days of Unlimited Golf within a seven day period). The Three Day Champions Package is $699 for a Standard Guest and $679 for Kapalua Resort Guests. The Weekend Warrior Package (Two days of Unlimited Golf Friday to Sunday only) is $499 for a Standard Guest and $479 for a Kapalua Resort Guest.

For additional information or to book tee times and packages, contact reservations at 1-877-KAPALUA or online.