Motorists are advised of a two car accident on Haleakalā Highway at the Hāliʻimaile Road intersection.

Motorists reported delays at around 8:22 a.m. on Monday, April 23, 2018.

Traffic heading down Haleakalā Highway is starting to back up, as one lane is temporarily closed while crews work to clean debris and move vehicles from the road.

Motorists can expect delays and are advised to proceed with caution.