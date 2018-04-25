There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday May 1: A moderate, long-period north-northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday and peak Friday, with surf heights remaining below advisory levels. A larger north-northwest swell is possible this weekend and early next week, with the potential for advisory-level surf along north and west facing shores. Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will persist through Wednesday, then diminish Thursday and Friday as trade winds weaken. Small swells from the south will persist for most of the week, producing small surf along south facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NNE and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

