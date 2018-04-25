There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Strong high pressure far north-northeast of the state will maintain breezy trades, with windward and mauka showers. The trades will gradually weaken from tonight through early Thursday, then shift out of the southeast by late Thursday ahead of a front. The front will affect the western end of the state Friday and Friday night, then move to the eastern end of the island chain on Saturday. A band of clouds and showers associated with the front will likely bring wet and unsettled weather to portions of the state starting late Thursday or Friday, and continuing this weekend.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.