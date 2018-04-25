The campaign for State House District 12 candidate Tiare Lawrence, hosts a campaign fundraiser on May 16, 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Pukalani.

Cost is $15 for dinner, or $25 for dinner and a shirt.

The event features Hawaiian music, lūʻau stew, ulu hash, poi, pohole salad, poke and more. Food will be sourced and donated by local farmers and fishermen.

Lawrence says the event is an opportunity to meet friends and family, and to learn more about her platform.

Over the weekend, Lawrence was involved as a co-organizer of the Mālama Kauaʻi collection drive. During the event in central Maui, volunteers filled a container with over 2,000 donated items for flood relief on Kauaʻi.

Co-organizer Tiare Lawrence reflected on helping Kaua’i recover saying, “Today I was reminded again of how proud I am to be from Maui. Helping to organize the drive was the least I could do to support flood relief efforts. May heart goes out to Kaua’i and all of the families affected by the flood.”