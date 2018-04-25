Mayor Alan M. Arakawa presented a proclamation on April 24, proclaiming April 2018 to be National County Government Month throughout Maui County.

The proclamation is to showcase how the county continues to build healthy, vibrant and safe communities through innovative efforts in managing justice and public safety systems, fostering conditions for economic growth, strengthening infrastructure and pursuing many other efforts to improve residents’ quality of life.

The theme for this year’s celebration of NCGM is “Serving the Underserved,” showcasing the critical role counties play in breaking multi-generational cycles of poverty, especially with children.

“Maui County is proud of the programs and services we provide to our residents,” said Mayor Arakawa. “Our efforts combined with efforts of counties across the country are helping American communities thrive. I encourage all county residents to take advantage of National County Government Month outreach events to learn how the county can assist you and your loved ones.”

Since 1991, the National Association of Counties has encouraged counties across the country to raise public awareness and understanding about the roles and responsibilities of counties. Ways to learn more about the County of Maui include:

1) Viewing interesting artifacts, old photos, and historic documents filling the large display windows of the 8th floor lobby located in Kalana O Maui, 200 S. High Street, Wailuku;

2) Reviewing the County of Maui website.

3) Spending time in the chambers of the County Council to witness the legislative process, and even participating through testimony.

4) Reviewing the County’s FY 2018 budget and proposed FY 2019 budget

For more information of other learning opportunities, call the Mayor’s Chief of Staff Lynn Araki-Regan at 270-7855.