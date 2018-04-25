In celebration of Earth Day, Pacific Biodiesel announced two new Earth-friendly initiatives: Kuleana, the company’s new line of Hawaiʻi-made, natural beauty products; and, daily tours of its Maui Sunflower farm utilizing vehicles powered by the company’s locally made 100% biodiesel.

The announcements were made during a special farm tour at Pacific Biodiesel’s biofuel crop in Maui’s central valley followed by a reception at Maui Tropical Plantation. This year’s Earth Day is of particular significance to Pacific Biodiesel as it marks the two-year anniversary of the company becoming the world’s first “certified sustainable” biodiesel producer.

“At Pacific Biodiesel, we’re committed to initiatives that make a positive impact in our communities and contribute to a healthier environment,” said Kelly King, vice president of Pacific Biodiesel. “Our company’s innovative spirit and mission of sustainability led us to create these all natural skincare products made with locally sourced ingredients – including our Maui Sunflower oil. These products harness the power of plants, provide health benefits to the consumer and support our core values. The farm tours are another way to share sustainability with the community. We’ve seen firsthand how people are inspired by our Maui sunflowers – or ‘blooms of sustainability’ as we like to call them – and they’re excited to learn about our diversified agriculture and renewable energy operation.”

Pacific Biodiesel announced it is working with private tour operator, TP Transportation, who will incorporate the Maui Sunflower farm as a daily stop in its new “Maui Made Fresh Tour.” The tours, scheduled to begin in May, will utilize shuttle vans powered by biodiesel. “With these tours, we’re thrilled to support agri-tourism in our state while we showcase our locally made 100% renewable fuel,” King added.

During this Earth Day event, invited guests included biodiesel customers and sustainability advocates such as Trilogy Excursions, Mālama Maui Nui, Extended Horizons, Andaz Maui and Kūpaʻa Farms. Guests took part in the first official biodiesel-powered farm tour of Pacific Biodiesel’s Maui sunflower farm.

Following the informative tour, guests were transported to Maui Tropical Plantation for a “preview” tasting of new sunflower and macadamia nut cooking oils produced by Pacific Biodiesel; the company plans to launch the food-grade oils this summer.

Guests also enjoyed farm fresh cocktails and appetizers prepared by The Mill House Restaurant, incorporating the macadamia nut oil, sunflower oil and other locally grown ingredients. Kuleana hosted a “pop up beauty” event at Maui Tropical Plantation and had representatives on hand throughout the day to offer product demonstrations of its facial cleansers and beauty oils.

The venue partner, Maui Tropical Plantation, was one of the first retailers to carry Kuleana products on the island of Maui.

Blends With Benefits

The Hawaiian word “kuleana,” which translates to “a personal sense of responsibility,” is the same guiding principle upheld by Pacific Biodiesel when practicing sustainability and contributing to a healthier world. Kuleana beauty oils and facial cleansers are made 100% from locally sourced Hawaiʻi ingredients and are blended and bottled in Hawaiʻi by the company’s new subsidiary, Maiden Hawaiʻi Naturals, LLC. The collection features three product lines, each with a facial cleanser, beauty oil and travel size beauty oil rollerball available for sale individually. Each line is blended with a unique set of ingredients to maximize the benefits for different skin types. The Kuleana collection features:

Rejuve , made with macadamia, avocado and green coffee oils for mature skin.

, made with macadamia, avocado and green coffee oils for mature skin. Nourish , made with macadamia, kukui and coconut oils for dry skin.

, made with macadamia, kukui and coconut oils for dry skin. Soothe, made with macadamia nut oil for all skin types.

The products are GMO-free, vegan, cruelty-free and contain no synthetic ingredients, fragrances or additives. Another unique element of Kuleana products is that the facial cleansers contain rainwater collected and purified by the company on Hawaiʻi Island; this soft water helps create a more gentle cleanser that’s less drying to the skin.

This summer, Kuleana will launch a reef-safe sunscreen made with the company’s sunflower and macadamia nut oils.

For more information on Kuleana beauty products, please visit https://kuleanabeauty.com/.

For information on TP Transportation’s “Maui Made Fresh Tours” featuring the Maui Sunflower Farm, visit www.tptours.com.

For more information on Pacific Biodiesel and its Maui Sunflower farm, visit www.biodiesel.com.