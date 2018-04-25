The United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday, April 25, in Hawai‘i’s challenge to the third iteration of President Trump’s travel ban.

Hawai‘i vs. Trump was originally filed in the federal District Court for the District of Hawai‘i in February 2017, and at first concerned the litigation about the second travel ban.

In October 2017, Judge Derrick K. Watson halted implementation of the third travel ban, and this ruling was upheld on appeal by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in December 2017.

“Today, the people of Hawai‘i called on our nation’s highest court to make clear that, as President of the United States, Donald Trump cannot operate as though he is above the law and cannot willfully ignore the rule of law,” said Lt. Governor Doug Chin. “Our nation with its promise of opportunity, equality, and justice, cannot allow this illegal and unconstitutional travel ban to endure. The travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump keeps Hawai‘i families apart, and degrades our values and morality by subjecting a specific set of people to intolerable discrimination and second-class treatment. I appreciate the Justices’ obvious preparation and thoughtful questions.”

Dozens of amicus (friend of the court) briefs were filed in support of the State’s case, including civil rights organizations, religious organizations, universities, cities, other States, former national security officials, and numerous law professors, among others.

A decision is expected by late June.