Maui mayoral candidate Michael Victorino and his committee are opening up their headquarters for canned food and water donations to help with flood relief efforts on Kauaʻi and Oʻahu.

The communities in east Oʻahu and Kauaʻi’s north shore recently took the brunt of an abnormally powerful thunderstorm that settled above those areas, first over Oʻahu on the evening of April 13 and then over Kauaʻi on April 14 and 15, 2018.

Victorino will make a 1:1 match for all cases of water donated.

His headquarters are located at 737 Lower Main Street B-2 in Wailuku.

Collection days are Monday through Friday, April 20 to May 4, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Victorino’s campaign is also planning a campaign event on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani. Donation is $20.