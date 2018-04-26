There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday May 02: A moderate, long-period north-northwest swell is expected to slowly build Thursday afternoon and peak Friday, with surf heights remaining below advisory levels. A larger north-northwest swell is expected this weekend and early next week, with the potential for advisory-level surf along north and west facing shores. This swell will gradually diminish through the middle of next week. Choppy surf along east facing shores will gradually diminish through Friday as trade winds weaken. Small swells from the south will persist for most of the week, with a peak in surf heights expected on Sunday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NE wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW long period swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

