The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education is opening a temporary educational site today at the Hanalei Colony Resort to serve 51 students residing in Waikoko, Wainiha and Hāʻena, who were impacted after heavy rains and landslides closed Kūhiō Highway on Kauaʻi.

The satellite classes are for impacted students who are enrolled at Hanalei Elementary, Kapaʻa Middle and Kapaʻa High schools. K-12 classes will begin today at the resort with five teachers to staff the satellite site.

K-12 classes will begin on Thursday, April 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the resort. Starting next Monday, April 30, the satellite classes will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We truly are thankful for the assistance and support by the many agencies, businesses, community partners, government and other organizations in making these satellite classes happen,” said Bill Arakaki, Kauaʻi Complex Area Superintendent.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at the hotel’s ʻŌpakapaka Restaurant. Teachers will escort students from breakfast and lunch to the classrooms.

There are no bus services in this area at this time. Parents and guardians are responsible for their children’s transportation to the satellite site.

“We will continue the satellite classes until Kūhiō Highway is open and safe to resume bus transportation services,” said Arakaki.

Parents and guardians may call their respective school offices and questions will be directed to the appropriate lead person:

Hanalei Elementary School (808) 826-4300

Kapaʻa Middle School (808) 821-4460

Kapaʻa High School (808) 821-4400

“We thank the administrators, teachers and staff who are there to support our keiki and families,” said Arakaki. “This will provide a safe place for our students, bring a sense of normalcy and help to meet their social, emotional, and learning needs. We also would like to thank our students and ‘ohana for their aloha, love and strength as we all work together to restore our community.”