The Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party takes place tomorrow night, April 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Azeka Shopping Center Mauka.

The event features free entertainment, food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and local shopping.

The event will feature free entertainment by Pat Simmons Jr., Maui’s Emperado Dance Fitness group, and Darren Lee as Elvis.

The entertainment lineup at the K4F Main Stage is as follows:

6-6:10 p.m. – Intro with emcee Kathy Collins

6:10-6:15 p.m. – Opening Announcements with emcee Kathy Collins

6:15-7:30 p.m. – Pat Simmons Jr

7:30-7:50 p.m. – Emperado Dance Fitness

7:55-8:55 p.m. – Darren Lee as Elvis

There is free parking less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza and St. Theresa Church.

K4F Food Court: Food Booths and Food Trucks include: Jawz, Smoke N Spice, Jini’s Curry, Sumo Dog, Horhitos, Maui Cane Juice, S & G Enterprises Funnel Cake, GTD Poi Mochi, Al’s BBQ Pit, Tacos Maui 8th Wonder, Three’s Bar & Grill, Z-Man’s Kitchen, Aloha Kettle Corn, Teppanyaki-2-GO, Wai Lemi, M Bakery, D&M Noodles, Only Ono BBQ, Pastele House Maui, LLC, Cream B Maui, Just Put It, and Aloha Thai.

Activities for Keiki and Teens includes: DJ Z, Face Painting & Balloon Twisting, Walk on Water Balls, Spider Jump, Monkey Pod Art Studio, Family Dojo, and Maui Classic Cars and Hot Rods. There will also be hula hooping and bubbles for all ages.

K4F Arts and Crafts includes: 808 Clothing, Advanced Wildlife Foundation, Aloha LMTZ, Flip N HA-y-n Massage aka A&E Therapeutic, Alpha Maui – Olethes Hodges, Anykine Spinners, Beach Hatz by Aussie Hatz Inc, Bodhi Waves, Burke Intl – Maui Fine Diamonds, Color Me Maui Photography, Cooling Hawaiʻi – HVAC Contractor, DoTerra – Makana Oils, Friends of Elle Cochran, Freyja Finery, Hawaiʻi Real Estate Team, Healing Hands, Honi Designs, Jahja’s Island Treasure, Kalai Laʻau LLC, Kelly’s Candy, KZZ Enterprise Cotton Candy Maui, Lako Kula Designs, Manakai Swimwear, Maui Honey Bee Sanctuary, Maui Island Treasure, Maui Macaroons, Maui Muse Design, Maui Vintage (Out of the blue), Neuro Connect Corp, Paradise Garden Soaps & Gifts, Solid Hawaiʻi Guzman Grp, The Hex Press, Trevor Trey Designs, Unusual Designs, and Wilikina Creations.

In addition, Azeka Shopping Center has a variety of restaurants mauka and makai including: Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Icebar & Grill, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Maui Pie, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Miso Phat Sushi, Ono Gelato, Panda Express, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles, Taco Bell, Wow Wow Lemonade, Vietnamese Cuisine, Peace Love Shave Ice, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Fork & Salad, Sparky’s Food Company, and Shearwater Tavern.

Kīhei Friday Town Parties are on the 4th Friday of every month.

Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase the island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their businesses communities.

There is a town party nearly every Friday of the month: Wailuku First Friday, Lahaina Second Friday, Makawao Third Friday, Kīhei Fourth Friday and Lānaʻi Fifth Friday.