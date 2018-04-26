Hawaiʻi lawmakers, spurred on by the need to provide immediate funding for Kaua‘i devastated by recent flooding, passed SB192 SD1 HD1 CD1 which provides $100 million to provide relief for the stricken communities on Kaua‘i, East O‘ahu and Waimānalo.

In order to get immediate funding to Kaua‘i to cover the upfront costs for repairs that need to be done now, the House and Senate passed the state budget a week earlier than normal to allow the disaster relief bill to move quickly to the Governor for signature. The State Constitution requires that the budget be passed before any other appropriations bills.

“A lot of people worked extremely hard to get the budget done early in order to provide much needed relief to help Kaua‘i,” said House Finance Chair Representative Sylvia Luke, (Makiki, Punchbowl, Nu‘uanu, Dowset Highlands, Pacific Heights, Pauoa).

Representative Nadine K. Nakamura (Hanalei, Princeville, Kīlauea, Anahola, Kapaʻa, Wailuā) said Kaua‘i is blessed that there was no loss of life during the flooding and that the funds will be used to repair damages, clearing rock slides, and improving infrastructure.

“Thank you all for your support,” Nakamura said. “The people of Hawaiʻi have really come together to support Kaua‘i in its time of need and we are looking forward to the release of the funds to help us get back on our feet.”