Maui Bicycling League will host a Ride of Silence on Saturday, May 19, 2018, to honor bicyclists who have been injured or killed on public roadways. This is the 16th anniversary of this global event and Maui is joining 390 other locations across all seven continents in participating in the event.

As part of National Bike Month in May, Maui Bicycling League is encouraging Maui residents to join the Memorial Ride of Silence scheduled to take place on the Maui Veterans (Mokulele Highway) bike path.

Participation is free and open to everyone including non-MBL members. The ride begins promptly at 9 a.m. from the Kahului Target parking lot. The group will ride six miles along the bike path and stop in North Kīhei for refreshments and advocacy surrounding cyclist safety before heading back to Target for a total distance of 12 miles.

“We look forward to hosting this ride each year to build support for safety in Maui for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike” said Saman Dias, Chair of Maui Bicycling League. “We are proud that Maui will be one of 390 participating locations on all seven continents to raise awareness while honoring and remembering the millions of cyclists who are injured each year while cycling on public roadways.”

Participants are asked to wear white shirts/jerseys and ride in silence as a group, traveling at a maximum speed of 12 mph. Cyclists with headlights or taillights on their bikes will also be asked to ride with them on. Trained MBL ride leaders will lead and trail the group.

“Respecting each other on Maui roadways, whether we are individuals in cars, on bikes, or walking, shows the aloha spirit. Maui Bicycling League continually supports the biking community and educates cyclists to be courteous and safe riders,” said Kelli Lundgren, MBL’s Education and Safety Chair.

National Bike Month is sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists. Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more people to give bicycling a try.

To sign up for the ride or to volunteer, email maui@hbl.org.