An abandoned vehicle bill (HB 2442 HD2 SD2 CD1) passed out of conference committee on Thursday, requiring, rather than requesting that counties remove abandoned vehicles within 10 days of being reported.

Representative Cedric Asuega Gates (Waiʻanae, Mākaha, Mākua, Māʻili), who introduced the legislation said constituents have complained about the safety hazard abandoned vehicles pose for keiki who are tempted to play in them, and the environmental hazard created by leaking fuel and liquids.

“Abandoned vehicles are widespread in communities across our state, rusting away on our public roads and highways,” said Rep. Gates. “They are not only an eyesore, but a safety and environmental hazard that need to be removed as quickly as possible.”

“I believe a requirement for the counties to remove the derelict vehicles within 10 days will bring about the change our communities demand and deserve,” said Rep. Gates. “These junk cars must go. We love our neighborhoods and it hurts to see them trashed with so many abandoned vehicles.”

An abandoned vehicle is defined as having been left unattended for more then 24 hours and unlawfully parked on public or private lands adjacent to a public road. The bill now moves to a final vote in both the house and senate.