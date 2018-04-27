There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday May 03: A moderate, long-period north-northwest swell will slowly build, peaking Friday, with surf heights remaining below advisory levels. A larger north-northwest swell is expected this weekend and early next week, with the potential for advisory-level surf along north and west facing shores. This swell will gradually diminish through the middle of next week. Choppy surf along east facing shores will diminish through Friday as trade winds weaken. Small southerly swells will persist for most of the week, with a peak expected Sunday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high ground swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the SSW in the morning and shift to the S during the day.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

