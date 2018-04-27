There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A developing front will move down the island chain today through Saturday, then stall near the Big Island Saturday night into next week. The front will bring clouds and showers along and ahead of it as it goes. Some of these showers may be heavy at times. While a cool and mostly dry air mass will prevail over the smaller islands after the front passes, the stalled front will keep wet weather over the Big Island for several days.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze before midnight. Low around 67. Light west wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 78. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 79. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 75. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze before midnight. Low around 65. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 69. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze before midnight. Low around 69. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 78. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.