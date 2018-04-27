The U.S. Small Business Administration Hawai’i District Office announced the winners of its annual small business awards, celebrating the top entrepreneurs and small business owners in Hawai’i. Winners will be honored at the 31st Annual Statewide SBA Awards ceremony on May 4, 2018, at the Hawai’i Prince Hotel in Waikiki.

Maui honorees include Luciano and Chantal Zanon of Kula Bistro; Kathryn Dahm and Emily Kunz of Choice Health Bar; Brian Bowers of Artistic Builders Corporation; Teena Rasmussen of the County of Maui Office of Economic Development; and Maria Katrina “Kit” Zulueta of Kit Zulueta Productions, LLC.

Reginald “Regi” Perry, managing member of Barbers Point Aviation Services, LLC, was named the 2018 Small Business Person of the Year. Perry will represent Hawai’i at the celebration of National Small Business Week in Washington, D.C. from April 29 to 30 before returning to the islands to attend the local honors.

In addition to Barbers Point Aviation Services, 2018 Small Business Persons of the Year representing the counties are:

Luciano and Chantal Zanon, of Bella Venezia Catering LLC, dba Kula Bistro

Paul Streiter and Angela Rey of Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill

Maris Isabel Manzano, owner of the Verde Restaurant LLC

Chad Kobashigawa, Applied Computer Training & Technology.

Honorees for additional categories are as follows:

Small Business Exporter of the Year

State of Hawai’i: Malcom Yorkston, owner/manager of Hawaiian Rainbow Bees,

Brian Michael Wyland, owner of HaWyland Styles Galleries International dba Wy’s Galleries

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

State of Hawai’i: Dylan Butterbaugh, Owner, Manoa Chocolate in Kailua

Kathryn Dahm and Emily Kunz of Choice Maui, LLC, dba Choice Health Bar, Lahaina

Charlie Li Jen Chang, CEO/President of Tea Boss, Inc.

Family Owned Small Business of the Year

State of Hawai’i: Linda Fernandez, President of Fernandez Entertainment, Inc.

Dawn K.K. Kanealii-Kleinfelder, owner of Liko Lehua, LLC in Hilo

Brian Bowers, President, Artistic Builders Corporation

Judith Sakamoto and Mike Sakamoto, Jr., owners of Eight Point Distributors, Inc.

Small Business Advocate for Business and Industry

State of Hawai’i: Teena Rasmussen, County of Maui Office of Economic Development

Dr. Scott Morita, Morita Orthodontics

Small Business Advocate for Minorities

State of Hawai’i: Michelle Kauhane, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

Maria Katrina “Kit” Zulueta, Kit Zulueta Productions, LLC

Small Business Advocate for Women in Business

State of Hawai’i: Terri Funakoshi, Patsy T. Mink Center for Business & Leadership

Small Business Advocate for Financial Services

State of Hawai’i: James Mayfield, President, Island Business and Commercial Brokerage

Small Business Advocate for Media & Journalism

Howard Dicus, Hawaii News Now, KGMB-KHNL-KFVE

Denise Laitinen, Owner/Principal, DLC Hawaii Media, LLC

Excellence in Government Contracting

State of Hawai’i: Raymond Jardine, Jr., Native Hawaiian Veterans, LL

State of Hawai’i: Thomas Aimoku McClellan, CEO, Pelatron

For more information on Small Business Week and SBA Awards presentations, contact the Hawai’i District Office at hawaiigeneral@sba.gov or (808) 541 2990.