High Surf Advisory issued April 28 at 3:22AM HST until April 30 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Showers are developing across Maui County this morning as a shallow cold front continues to move southeast down the island chain. The frontal band will reach the Big Island by this afternoon and stall just to the east of the island on Sunday. Cool and dry air will move in behind the cold front with a drying trend for most islands through Monday. Lingering unstable moisture will continue to drift over the windward Big Island through the upcoming week. A building high pressure ridge east of the state and a developing low pressure system to the north of the islands will slowly draw up the unstable cloud band back northward across the islands from Tuesday through Friday. Expect scattered to numerous showers affecting mainly Kauai and Oahu from Wednesday through Friday as the unsettled cloud band stalls across the northwestern side of the state.

West Side

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy, with a north northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Kaunakakai

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.