Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the most-asked questions submitted to his staff.

Dear Mayor Alan Arakawa,

Q: Yesterday, I passed a large dead animal on the side of the road near my home. Who should I call to get it removed?

A: If the dead animal is a smaller animal, such as a dog or cat, you should call the Maui Humane Society at (808) 877-3680 for removal.

If the animal is larger, such as a pig, axis deer or cow, you should call the county’s Highways Division (Department of Public Works) at (808) 270-7869.

If you know that the dead animal is located along a state road or highway, contact the state highways division at (808) 873-3535.

This column originally appeared in publication on Feb. 13, 2013.