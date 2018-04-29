Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the most-asked questions submitted to his staff.

Aloha Mayor,

Q: I’m new to riding the bus, and one day I was waiting at my usual stop, when a Maui Bus drove right by without stopping.

Do you know why that might have happened?

A: You may have seen one of the county’s paratransit vehicles, which serves disabled riders and also bear the Maui Bus logo.

These are smaller vehicles of varying sizes with the Maui Bus logo, that do not have route numbers posted on the front of the bus.

If not, perhaps the driver did not see you if you were not waiting near the bus stop sign post or were standing in a shaded area.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the bus you are waiting for is delayed, you can call the Maui Bus hotline at (808) 871-4838 and ask the dispatcher for an update.

Roberts Hawaii runs the operations for Maui Bus, and staffs the phones from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven

days a week.

You can also visit www.mauicounty.gov/bus for detailed information on bus routes, stops and fares, as well as the Google Transit ride-mapping feature.