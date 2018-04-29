High Surf Advisory issued April 28 at 3:41PM HST until April 30 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A weak front just east of the Big Island will drift slowly eastward overnight, then stall on Sunday. Residual moisture is expected to linger over the Big Island into early next week while a drier airmass remains over the rest of the state. Winds will generally be light and favoring a northerly direction, with daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes expected over many areas. An unsettled weather pattern is setting up for the middle and later part of the upcoming week over the state, as another upper trough digs down west of the area and moisture increases over the islands.

