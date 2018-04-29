Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the most-asked questions submitted to his staff.

Mr. Mayor,

Q: I want to file a complaint about my neighbor, who I think is putting up an illegal structure on his property next door. Can I make an anonymous complaint?

A: There are several ways to notify county departments that you suspect unregulated or illegal activity. However, only complaints that include the complainant’s legal name and contact information will be researched and/or investigated.

While the complainant’s name will be disclosed to the alleged offender upon request, contact information will not be released.

The county’s Request for Service (RFS) program provides an important connection between government and our community, and this policy helps ensure that complaints received can be verified.

To register a complaint, visit the county website at www.mauicounty.gov/rfs and follow the instructions.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you do not have access to a computer, you can call a county department directly and ask to file a complaint.

As public servants, we do our best to meet the needs of our community, and appreciate feedback that is constructive and courteous.

Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, (808) 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column.

This column originally appeared in publication on Feb. 13, 2013.