Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday May 06: The current north-northwest swell will slowly drop through the first half of the upcoming week. Surf along north and west facing shores should dip below advisory levels by Monday night. A long period south- southwest swell will hold into Monday. A reinforcement out of the south-southwest is expected by midweek.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

Surf: Well overhead high NNW ground swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

South

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Head high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

