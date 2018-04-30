High Surf Advisory issued April 30 at 3:19AM HST until April 30 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Residual moisture along an old front will linger over the Big Island and creep slowly back to the northwest across Maui County through Tuesday, while a drier airmass prevails over the rest of the state. Winds will generally be light and northerly, with daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes expected over many areas. Unsettled weather will return by midweek as a digging upper trough acts on moisture from the old front.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.