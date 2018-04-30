The County of Maui, Department of Parks and Recreation is gearing up to continue the Tri-Annual Permit Process for the fall 2018 season for all leagues and recreational programs. This process affects application requests for the majority of facility usage countywide.

Application requests impacted include those for athletic fields, multipurpose fields, ballfields, courts, pools and gymnasiums.

For the community, this means there will be three windows of time each year in which application requests can be submitted. These windows will be within the first two weeks of January, May, and October. It is important to note that this new process will not impact permit application requests for camping, community centers, or annual special events.

The Department will accept application requests from 8 a.m., May 1, 2018 until 4 p.m., May 11, 2018 for the Fall Season of Aug. 1 – Dec. 31, 2018. Those wishing to be considered in facility scheduling for the Fall Season, should apply. It is anticipated this will be the highest volume application period thus far.

Any applications not received in person or via email by 4 p.m. on May 11, 2018 will not be considered in the tri-annual process. Applicants having missed the window may submit standard permit applications on a first-come, first-served basis beginning July 9, 2018, space permitting.

Application request packets will be available at all Department permit offices and also on the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov . Application requests will be reviewed in the priority order outlined in the Department’s administrative rules.

The Department of Parks & Recreation operates and maintains the County’s numerous parks, recreation areas and recreational service programs for the residents of Maui County. A primary objective of the Department is to provide high quality recreational programs and opportunities for the youth, persons with disabilities, senior citizens and adults of Maui County.