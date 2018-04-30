The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Recognizes Five-Star EmployeesApril 30, 2018, 3:00 PM HST · Updated April 30, 1:49 PM 19 Comments
Six Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua employees received Five-Star Employee of the Quarter recognition for the first quarter of 2018. The nominees and winners were celebrated at a recent luncheon hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. The winners were Isreal Valentine, Elsa Quezada, Nelie Sioson, Areli Medina, Reiko Abrew and Rochelle Bumagat. A total of 58 employees were nominated.
“We are so proud of each of the winners and nominees,” said Mike Kass, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. “Each one of them has truly earned this honor through their hard work and dedication. They exemplify our best and brightest talent and serve as an inspiration to all other ladies and gentlemen.”
The Five-Star Recognition program was created to celebrate and recognize those employees that set the standard in the dedication to their work, positive attitude and overall best in class performance.
Nominees that earned recognition in the first quarter of 2018 are:
