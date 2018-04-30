Six Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua employees received Five-Star Employee of the Quarter recognition for the first quarter of 2018. The nominees and winners were celebrated at a recent luncheon hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. The winners were Isreal Valentine, Elsa Quezada, Nelie Sioson, Areli Medina, Reiko Abrew and Rochelle Bumagat. A total of 58 employees were nominated.

“We are so proud of each of the winners and nominees,” said Mike Kass, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. “Each one of them has truly earned this honor through their hard work and dedication. They exemplify our best and brightest talent and serve as an inspiration to all other ladies and gentlemen.”

The Five-Star Recognition program was created to celebrate and recognize those employees that set the standard in the dedication to their work, positive attitude and overall best in class performance.

Nominees that earned recognition in the first quarter of 2018 are:

Lauren Avila – Spa

Angela Berkey – Human Resources

Aaron Palone – Culinary

ADVERTISEMENT

Susan Carter – Meetings & Special Events

Mary Jane Stancil – Front O­ffice

Miho Foster – Residence Manager

Lawrence Wong – Food & Beverage

John Martinez – Front O­ffice

Dustin Adams – Pool

Amy Yamaguchi – Spa

Marcial Delacruz – Banquets

Lee Aoki – Engineering

Nathan Laborte – Engineering

Kurt Asuncion – Housekeeping

Maryna Brody – Housekeeping

Clodualdo Piros – Stewarding

Joel Andres – The Banyan Tree

Naoto Matsumoto – Culinary

Shirley Campanano– Terrace

Catherine Rapanotti – Ambassadors

Patty Kalb – Terrace

Virginia Baybado – Human Resources

Marisa Valdez – Meetings & Special Events

Ken Aotaki – Bellman

Ofa Namoa – Laundry

Brandon Bernades – Engineering

Marylin Gudoy – Laundry

Lyneth Elaydo – PBX

Johny Ghebreab – Ai Ono Cafe

David Hillenbrand – Kai Cafe

Israel Valentine – Alaloa Lounge

Simeon Villanueva – Housekeeping

Dante Garde Jr. – In-Room Dining

Sam Machic – Kai Cafe

Sara Bussell – Club Lounge

Cheryl Matthews– Spa

Danica Ho‑man– Alaloa Lounge

Maynard Villanueva –Engineering

Mafi Faiva – Housekeeping

Bonnie Skoda – Spa

Albert Sanorjo – Club Lounge

Dennis Yu-Cua – Culinary

Vilma Arconado – Housekeeping

Noelle Agres – Club Lounge

Ben Quiseng – Bellmen

Matthew Marpel – Culinary

Rowena Galano –Spa

Piper Halfen –Spa

Craig Kavales –Food & Beverage

Lauren McLaughlin – Food & Beverage

Alvin Savella – The Banyan Tree

Jamie Falahee – Banquets

Brenda White – Spa