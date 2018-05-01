Swan Court at Hyatt Regency Maui will offer a lavish buffet brunch for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

While overlooking the resort’s Oriental Gardens and swimming swans, guests can enjoy a variety of breakfast foods, fresh fruit and pastries, fresh salads, hot dishes including prime rib and bacon-wrapped pork loin from action stations, and desserts.

Menu highlights include Surfing Goat cheese egg white with zucchini and tomato frittata; red velvet pancakes with sour cream icing and maple syrup; a deconstructed California roll and spicy tuna; Mahi Mahi; and more.

The Swan Court Mother’s Day Brunch will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The price is $69 for adults, and $35 for kids ages 5 to 12, excluding tax and gratuity.

Other breakfast items will include smoked salmon with house cured with capers, tomatoes, onions and cream cheese; Eggs Benedict; and scrambled eggs with white rice, natural bacon, pineapple pork and sausage.

Fresh salads will include Upcountry baby mix greens with a papaya dressing; feta with tomato and Maui onion with a micro greens balsamic and extra virgin olive oil; compressed grilled pineapple, with feta, tofu, asian slaw, and toasted macadamia nuts; and arugula, Lox, mango, fennel, with a citrus beet vinaigrette.

Other hot food items will include roasted chicken breast with a lavender crust; green beans with almond dust and lemon zest; Yukon gold mashed potatoes; roasted garlic mahi-mahi; and cheese tortellini in a vodka tomato sauce.

For more information, click here or call 808-667-4727.