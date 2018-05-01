Maui police issued 1,211 citations including 554 for distracted driving, during a month-long enforcement campaign targeting violators of the mobile electronic device law.

The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Section participated in the national “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” campaign between April 1 and 30, 2018.

During the campaign, officers issued citations for the following violations:

Mobile Electronic Device: 554

Passenger Restraint: 237

Child Restraint: 24

Other Moving: 396

Officers also made 48 traffic related arrests. All citation fines are applied to the Hawaiʻi State General fund.

Police say the primary goal of the operation was to ensure the safety of all motorists on the roadways of Maui County. The Maui Police Department extended thanks those drivers not using a mobile electronic device while operating a vehicle and safely sharing the island’s roadways.