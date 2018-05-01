Maui’s Kaniala Masoe is among four semifinalists vying for the title of Island Idol, a voice competition featuring all Hawaiʻi contestants. The 33-year-old contestant, originally from Hilo, Hawaiʻi, lives on Maui where he entertains with his wife and six kids at parties, conventions and lūʻau shows.

Semifinal voting begins today with Kaniala Masoe facing Kiani Alvarez-Ranan for a spot in the finals. One vote is allowed per day per email address, until May 7th at 5 p.m. Voting is available online at KITV by visiting the link, (wait for the page to load completely–it could take a few seconds) scrolling down and clicking on the video that you prefer. Finalists will compete during the week of May 15th, with a winner to be announced on May 22nd.

Contestants are competing for a grand prize that includes a trip for two to Las Vegas and Vacation’s Hawaiʻi travel voucher for two worth an estimated $1,600; and the opportunity to record a song at Spectrum Recording Studio in Honolulu, provided by the Hawaiʻi National Music Foundation of the Pacific.

The top eight contestants are among those that may be invited to perform at several Island News events throughout the remainder of the year, including the 50th State Fair.

Jordan Segundo, who is an anchor for Good Morning Hawaiʻi anchor, was a finalist on the nationally acclaimed singing competition American Idol in 2003. He serves as an emcee for the Island Idol contest.