There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday May 07: The current north-northwest swell will slowly drop through the first half of the week. A reinforcement out of the south-southwest is expected by midweek.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high SSW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNW medium period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

