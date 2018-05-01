There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Thick high clouds and residual moisture will linger across Maui and the Big Island through today, while the rest of the main island chain can expect rather dry and stable conditions with light northerly winds. The residual moisture will drift to the north tonight through Thursday and the atmosphere will become unstable as an upper level trough digs toward the state. Moist, cloudy, and unsettled conditions are expected to develop, with the highest chances of rainfall expected to focus across the western half of the state late Wednesday through Friday.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light east northeast wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.