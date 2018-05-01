The ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi-version of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana will premiere at World Oceans Day on Sunday, June 10, at Ko Olina Resort. Hawaiʻi’s Auliʻi Cravalho and cast members will walk the blue carpet for momentous event.

This is the first time a Disney picture has been re-recorded in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi. The University of Hawaiʻi’s Academy for Creative Media System funded and coordinated the re-recording of Moana with the goal of sharing the film for educational purposes in Hawai‘i and beyond.

The collaborative production joins faculty and staff from the University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and Honolulu Community College. The movie stars Cravalho, UH Mānoa student Christopher Kaipulaumakaniolono Baker as Maui, Waiʻanae’s Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Kelikokauaikekai Hoe as Ali‘i Tui, Kalehuapuakeʻula Kawaʻa as Puna Tala, Kamakakehau Fernandez as Tamatoa, and 24 locally cast ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi speaking actors and singers.

The premiere is a part of the resort’s second annual World Oceans Day Celebration, a collaboration with Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, University of Hawaiʻi Academy for Creative Media System, NOAA, Polynesian Voyaging Society and other community partners.

World Oceans Day festivities at Ko Olina will include ocean education and sustainability activities, live entertainment, and food for purchase. The event will provide families an opportunity to learn about marine protected resources, and interact with sustainability-focused organizations.

The afternoon culminates with the special sunset showing of Moana in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi and related performances.

The global theme and focus for World Oceans Day 2018 is plastic pollution prevention and cleaning the ocean of marine litter. World Oceans Day at Ko Olina is also a Zero Waste event, a commitment to protecting Hawai’i’s ocean and marine life and eliminating waste to landfills.

The celebration begins at 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public.