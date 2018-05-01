The Maui High School Foundation, in collaboration with Maui High School, will be holding an unveiling ceremony for its new mural on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 beginning at 4 p.m. in the Shine Matsui Athletic Center. Alumni and general public are invited to attend.

Known for his amazing work in island themed paintings, renowned local artist Phil Sabado, of Sabado Studios in Wailuku, was commissioned last summer by the Maui High School Foundation to create a visual of the school’s original campus at Hamakuapoko. Bearing the title “The Spirit Lives On”, a slogan popular among the alumni of the Hamakuapoko campus, Sabado’s original watercolor commemorates the iconic arches and campus life at old Maui High School.

An enlarged, two piece embellished giclée of the original painting will be placed in the gym foyer for all to enjoy. The project was funded in large part by a generous donation to the Foundation made by 1959 MHS alumnus Donald Takaki.

The unveiling ceremony will include the debut of the school’s Hall of Honor display, also sponsored by the Foundation. Maui High’s Hall of Honor was created in 2011 but for the first time its members will be formally displayed at the school campus. As an added element of appreciating history and instilling school pride, the gym floor’s old center court that was replaced last summer has been restored, framed and will also dress the entrance way to the gymnasium.