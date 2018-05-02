Starting Friday, May 4, 2018 and continuing through the weekend, the Maui Police Department will be participating in a national campaign sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to increase impaired driving enforcement in conjunction with the Cinco de Mayo holiday.

Police say the intent of the campaign is to save lives and prevent injuries through voluntarily compliance and by taking a zero tolerance approach to impaired driving enforcement.

Motorists can expect to see an increase in normal enforcement activities to include Intoxication Control Checkpoints at various locations throughout Maui County and increased enforcement of Speed Limit, Distracted Driver (Cell Phone) and Seat Belt laws.

Police say that being properly secured in a vehicle is the single most effective way to avoid being killed in a traffic crash. The minimum fine for not wearing a seat belt and/or not being properly restrained in a vehicle is $102. Drivers are responsible for ensuring all occupants in their vehicle are properly restrained. The driver will be issued the citation for any and all seat belt violations which occur in a vehicle.

The use of a mobile electronic device (cellular phone) while operating a vehicle will result in a minimum fine of $297.

Drivers are also reminded of the state’s “Move Over Law” which requires drivers approaching an emergency vehicle that is stopped with its flashing emergency lights to slow down to a safe speed, make a lane change into the adjacent lane or if possible, to two lanes over which leaves one lane between the driver and the emergency vehicle. If necessary, the driver shall come to a complete stop before making a lane change.

The Maui Police Department’s DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe by following the following tips: