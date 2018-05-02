There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday May 08: A north swell will decline over the next couple of days. A south swell is expected Wednesday, which will lead to a slight increase in surf along south facing shores through the second half of the week. Overlapping small long period south southwest swells will move through the over the upcoming weekend, likely keeping small surf in place along south facing shores. Another large north swell will become a possibility by next Monday and Tuesday, which could support advisory-level surf along north facing shores if it materializes. Surf along east facing shores will remain small this week, but may gradually begin to come up early next week as trade winds return across the state and upstream.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNW medium period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Thigh to waist high N medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

