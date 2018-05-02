A special Maui Talk Story event will focus on understanding why epilepsy has been added as a qualifying condition for medical cannabis in Hawaiʻi.

The talk story event is free and open to the public and takes place on Thursday, May 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Imua Family Services in Kahului.

“Medical Cannabis, Epilepsy & Seizure Disorders” is hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaiʻi and presented by Teri Freitas Gorman, director of community relations & patient affairs at Maui Grown Therapies. Gorman will discuss the latest research on medical cannabis and management of seizures, as well as how to get a medical cannabis card and products offered by state-licensed dispensaries.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is responsible for administering the Medical Cannabis Registry Program and the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program to ensure medical cannabis is accessible for Hawaiʻi’s patients, while making patient safety and public safety a priority.

Talk Story sessions are a key program of EFH and designed to provide support to those who are interested in connecting with others living with epilepsy and to learn from guest speakers on topics associated with epilepsy.

“Talk Story sessions are usually held on Oʻahu so we are excited to bring a Talk Story to Maui on a topic that we know continues to generate a lot of interest,” said Naomi Manuel, EFH executive director. “With ample time for Q&A, we expect this Talk Story to answer a lot of questions for those living with epilepsy to seriously consider medical cannabis as a way to potentially manage seizures.”

For questions or to RSVP, call (808) 528-3058 or email efh@epilepsyhawaii.org.