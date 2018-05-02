Road Closure North Kīhei Road Due to Vehicle AccidentMay 2, 2018, 10:59 AM HST · Updated May 2, 5:12 PM 13 Comments
Update: A 33-year-old man from Kīhei, Maui sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Wednesday morning on North Kīhei Road. The full story is posted at the following direct LINK.
North Kīhei Road is closed to traffic between Piʻilani Highway/South Kīhei Road and Mile Marker 2 in the Kealia area due to a motor vehicle accident.
As of 10:49 a.m., emergency crews were on scene.
Maui police advise that motorist should use an alternate route and expect delays.
