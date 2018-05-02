AD
Road Closure North Kīhei Road Due to Vehicle Accident

May 2, 2018, 10:59 AM HST · Updated May 2, 5:12 PM
13 Comments
Maui Now graphic.

Update: A 33-year-old man from Kīhei, Maui sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Wednesday morning on North Kīhei Road.  The full story is posted at  the following direct LINK.

North Kīhei Road is closed to traffic between Piʻilani Highway/South Kīhei Road and Mile Marker 2 in the Kealia area due to a motor vehicle accident.

As of 10:49 a.m., emergency crews were on scene.

Maui police advise that motorist should use an alternate route and expect delays.

