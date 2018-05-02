The 2018 Teen Expo will be held will be held this Friday, May 4, from 5 to 9 p.m. Center Court of the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

The 7th annual event is free to the public and features giveaways, raffles for prizes, photo booth and live performances by Nuff Sedd, emcee Mackie Mac and more.

Teen Expo is sponsored by the County of Maui, the Maui Coalition for Drug Free Youth, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Inc. is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization that operates drop-in service facilities that provide a safe, supportive, non-judgmental, nurturing and supervised environment where youth ages 9 to 17 years old can be themselves, experience positive role models and learn the values and skills that promote success.

Founded in 2000, the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui is to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.