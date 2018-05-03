Hawaiʻi gas prices increased for the fifth straight week in most areas, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

Today’s statewide average price is $3.61 a gallon, which is one cent more than last Thursday, 11 cents higher than a month ago and 54 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA Hawaiʻi.

The average price in both Kahului and Wailuku on Maui is $3.98, which is two cents more than last Thursday, four cents higher than on this date last month and 50 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular is $3.48, two cents higher since last Thursday, 13 cents higher than on this date a month ago and 58 cents higher than last year at this time. The Hilo average price is $3.65, which is unchanged since last Thursday, 13 cents more than on this date last month and 60 cents higher than on this date a year ago. Lihue’s average price for regular is $3.76, which is two cents higher than last Thursday, 15 cents higher than on this date last month and 39 cents more than a year ago.

“Across the mainland, and even in Hawaii to a degree, motorists have been gotten used to depressed gas prices during the past few years,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “Prices are expected to increase through the Memorial Day holiday and then will likely stabilize during summer, with the understanding that if demand spikes, higher prices will likely follow.”

AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch is a weekly snapshot of gas prices. Price comparisons are offered as a community service. Prices are derived from fleet vehicle credit card transactions at more than 120,000 stations around the country. Prices shown are combined averages updated three times daily.