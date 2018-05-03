Internet Hawaiian Telcom launches Symmetrical High-Speed Internet starting on Monday, May 7, 2018.

The service is described as a ‘zipper lane’ for internet upload traffic.

Jason Thune, Director – Network Development for Hawaiian Telcom explained, “Our customers have more devices and in-home networking needs today and Hawaiian Telcom is Hawai‘i’s only mass-market provider offering symmetrical speeds to answer this growing demand for higher upload speeds.”

Symmetrical Internet features equivalent upload and download speeds, enabling Hawai‘i residents to send videos, photos and other multi-media communication as fast as they receive information with no slow-downs. Hawaiian Telcom will also boost upload speeds to 300 Mbps for its 500 Mbps and 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) tiers.

With Monday’s launch, Hawaiian Telcom will become the only local provider to offer Symmetrical High-Speed Internet tiers of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) upload / 100 Mbps download, and 300 Mbps upload / 300 Mbps download in areas in which fiber-based services are available.

According to the Pew Research Center, the average American household has five connected devices and one in five households is “hyper-connected” with 10 or more devices. Like sharing a pizza, each connected device eats up a slice of bandwidth with services like cloud applications, TV, streaming videos and gaming systems devouring the lion’s share.

At $34.95/month, 100 Mbps upload /100 Mbps download enables users to power through online activities such as utilizing cloud-based services, video sharing, video conferencing, streaming HD movies and high-performance multi-player real-time online gaming on more than seven devices simultaneously.

More information is available at hawaiiantel.com or by calling toll-free 643-0827.