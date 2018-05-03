There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday May 09: A north swell will slowly decrease through the rest of the week. A south swell will decrease to background levels by the weekend. A late season north swell is expected to arrive late Sunday or early Monday. This will increase surf along the north facing shores but heights should remain below the advisory level. Surf along east facing shores will remain small this week, but may become rough early next week as significant trades build in over and upwind of the state.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNW wind swell for the morning drops a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

