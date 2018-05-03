Sponsored Content Provided by: Maverick Helicopters

The island of Maui is a very popular destination for cliff jumping. Maui visitors are sure to find a variety of cliff jumping destinations with stunning views and dives well-suited for every skill level.

Black Rock, Ka’anapali

The appropriately-named black rock is a chunk of lava that juts out from a beautiful section of white-sand beach. It’s located at the tip of Ka’anapali Beach, a three-mile long stretch found on Maui. The lava isn’t particularly difficult to climb, but it can be a little rough on the feet. Overall, the jump is relatively easy, and natural platforms let you choose a height from which to launch. The water is usually quite calm and a beautiful shade of blue. The views from below the ocean’s surface are fantastic, with reef fish, turtles, and other sea life wandering by, unafraid of the cliff divers. After your dive, stay around for a professional cliff diving and torch lighting ceremony held each night at sunset.

Bridge at Seven Pools, Kipahulu

This jump is only for truly experienced, fearless jumpers. It’s located in Haleakala National Park, which is actually home to more than seven pools and waterfalls. The setting is breathtaking and since this is a very popular area, it can get more crowded into the day. The jumping point is a bridge located about 75 feet from the nearest pool below. This jump is definitely not for the faint-of-heart, and you’ll also need to be careful on the climb itself, since the rocks can get quite slippery. Take the proper precautions and enjoy one of the most exciting jumps you’re likely to experience.

Waianapanapa State Park, Kaeleku

Located on the grounds of a state park and campground, this jump is moderately difficult. You have to swim out to reach the freestanding outcropping of lava, located about 200 feet off shore. Watch out for the current, which can often be stronger than it appears. Choose from two spots ideal for a jump – one is about 35 feet up, and the other is at the pinnacle of the lava, about 45 feet up. Enjoy the gorgeous views of lush greenery, beautiful ocean, and black rock beach before taking the plunge and swimming back to shore.

