Wear a lei or your favorite aloha print outfit and head to Lei Day in Wailuku, which is the theme of this month’s Wailuku First Friday. This popular free monthly street party takes place on Friday May 4, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on historic Market Street. The event showcases dozens of artisans, handmade crafters, food vendors and live music and entertainment.

This month’s highlights include:

Maui Thing Stage

Natalie Nicole Band 6:15-9:00 PM



Banyan Tree Stage

Nevah Too Late 6:00-9:00 PM



Art of Trash Opening ceremony

Drumline & “Trashion Show” parade down Market St. 6:00 PM

Closing party to follow at 1980 Main Street

Wailuku Coffee Co.

Presents “Hearts of Aloha,” a celebration of Art & Aloha, created by the 5th grade students of Paia School & Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Maui Ma Paia

Iao Theater

Of Mice and Men

Maui Thing

Live Lei Making Demonstration by Aloha Missions