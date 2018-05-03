Wailuku First Friday Lineup AnnouncedMay 3, 2018, 8:00 AM HST · Updated May 1, 2:50 PM 0 Comments
Wear a lei or your favorite aloha print outfit and head to Lei Day in Wailuku, which is the theme of this month’s Wailuku First Friday. This popular free monthly street party takes place on Friday May 4, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on historic Market Street. The event showcases dozens of artisans, handmade crafters, food vendors and live music and entertainment.
This month’s highlights include:
Maui Thing Stage
Natalie Nicole Band 6:15-9:00 PM
Banyan Tree Stage
Nevah Too Late 6:00-9:00 PM
Art of Trash Opening ceremony
Drumline & “Trashion Show” parade down Market St. 6:00 PM
Closing party to follow at 1980 Main Street
Wailuku Coffee Co.
Presents “Hearts of Aloha,” a celebration of Art & Aloha, created by the 5th grade students of Paia School & Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Maui Ma Paia
Iao Theater
Of Mice and Men
Maui Thing
Live Lei Making Demonstration by Aloha Missions
Fresh Island Art Gallery
Artwork by Sean Baba
Art On Market
“Bucks for Ducks” Rubber Ducky Fundraiser for Na Hoaloha
Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 5:30 p.m. Cars left parked on the street during the event will be ticketed. Maui Medical Group offers free parking during WFF at the facility’s lot, located near the Main and High Street intersection.
Wailuku First Friday is a Community Street Party and is generously sponsored by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the County of Maui, Sae Design, Maui Thing, Maui Redevelopment Agency, KONI 104.7 FM, KAOI, KPOA, Pacific Media Group, First Hawaiian Bank, Kama‘aina Properties, Inc., Wailuku Community Association, Maui Time, IBEW Local 1186, Young Brothers, Hawaii Carpenters Union-Maui, Meadow Gold, HMSA, Connec, LLC. and Lokahi Pacific.
Check out Maui Friday Town Parties at www.MauiFridays.com for information on the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development program.