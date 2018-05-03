In partnership with Maui Cultural Lands, the Yale Club of Hawai’i is hosting their annual volunteer service trip to Honokowai Valley on Saturday May 12, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers have the opportunity to visit a spectacular environmental and cultural site and to support its revival and restoration through weed control, native plantings and maintenance.

Participation is open to the public and volunteers with weeding, gardening, planting, and invasive species control skills are needed. Tools and gloves will be provided, although volunteers are welcome to bring their own. Lunch will be provided by Kimo’s Restaurant.

This event is organized by Mariah Gill, a graduate of Lahainaluna High School. She earned her B.S. from the University of Southern California and her M.E.M from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies.

Participation is capped at 40 volunteers. The site is not handicap accessible and volunteers should be physically fit as work can be strenuous. To register, go to yaledayofservice.org. Registration is not required but is necessary to ensure there are enough lunches for everyone.

For more information on the site and Maui Cultural Lands visit mauiculturallands.org