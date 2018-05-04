The Aloha From Hawai’i Tour 2018 featuring The Green, Iration, Anuhea and Jordan T takes place this Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Events Lawn. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

The Green is one of the most successful and beloved bands in the reggae genre with a best reggae album nod from iTunes; three coveted Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, and two #1 Billboard reggae chart debuts.

Iration is an alternative/reggae group from California with deep roots in reggae fused with elements of rock and pop.

Maui’s own Anuhea is a self-taught guitarist, singer, and songwriter, blending pop, reggae and R&B with engaging, conscious lyrics to create a style truly her own.

Jordan T has a growing audience of over 2.5 million streams on Spotify alone and is everywhere on the global reggae touring circuit.

TICKETS

$37/general admission advance; $55 general admission day-of-show,

*$99/VIP in advance, *$120 day-of-show

(all plus applicable fees)

*VIP PRICE TICKET INCLUDES: Side Stage Access, tables and chairs and private bars for beer and wine purchase. Must be 21 years and older with valid ID to enter VIP section.

For tickets, visit the MACC Box Office, call (808) 242-SHOW, or click MauiArts.org.

The MACC Box Office is open Tue-Sat, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for window and phone sales. Online sales are available anytime.

ALREADY BOUGHT TICKETS? It is recommended that you pick up tickets ahead of time if you have tickets at will call. Also, arrive early to avoid parking and entry delays.

Parking: $5 CASH Only at UHMC Grass Parking Lot on Wahinepio Avenue night of show. There is no concert parking available in the MACC front lot.