AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Honokōhau Valley Without Water Due to Waterline Break

May 4, 2018, 2:21 PM HST · Updated May 4, 2:26 PM
0 Comments
×

Honokōhau Bay photo by Wendy Osher

(Posted: 2:12 p.m. 5.4.18)

Water customers in Honokōhau Valley are currently without water due to a waterline break in the valley.

The break has been located in the remote valley and will be repaired next week, weather permitting.

Until the line is repaired and the storage tank is filled, customers may fill their own containers at the portable water tanker located at the entrance to the valley on Honoapiʻilani Highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments