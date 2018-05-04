(Posted: 2:12 p.m. 5.4.18)

Water customers in Honokōhau Valley are currently without water due to a waterline break in the valley.

The break has been located in the remote valley and will be repaired next week, weather permitting.

Until the line is repaired and the storage tank is filled, customers may fill their own containers at the portable water tanker located at the entrance to the valley on Honoapiʻilani Highway.