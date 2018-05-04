There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday May 10: There will be a series of small, mainly background southerly swells through the weekend and on through most of next week. A new north northwest swell is expected to arrive Sunday night, peak on Monday, then lower gradually Monday night. A slightly larger and longer period north swell is expected to arrive Monday night, peak early Tuesday, then lower gradually Tuesday night and Wednesday. Strengthening trade winds early next week will cause an increase in short period choppy surf along east facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW wind swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NNW wind swell.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT